Crime
December 6, 2017 8:03 pm

New Brunswick man faces multiple charges related to child pornography

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

RCMP have charged a 36-year-old with multiple charges relating to child pornography

File/ Global News
A A

A New Brunswick man is facing multiple charges after RCMP executed a search warrant at a home in Saint-Louis-de-Kent, N.B.

Félix Richard, 36, has been charged with a count each of making child pornography available, possession of child pornography and transmitting child pornography.

READ MORE: N.B. RCMP looking for suspect wearing ‘Crooks’ sweatshirt who broke into pharmacy twice

New Brunswick RCMP say they executed a search warrant on Aug. 29, 2017, at the home in Saint-Louis-de-Kent where Richard was arrested and a series of electronic devices were seized.

Richard has appeared in Moncton Provincial Court on Dec. 5, 2017, and is scheduled to appear in court again to enter a plea on Jan. 15, 2018.

© 2017 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Child Pornography
Crime
Felix Richard
New Brunswick
New Brunswick RCMP
RCMP
Saint-Louis-de-Kent

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News