New Brunswick man faces multiple charges related to child pornography

A New Brunswick man is facing multiple charges after RCMP executed a search warrant at a home in Saint-Louis-de-Kent, N.B.

Félix Richard, 36, has been charged with a count each of making child pornography available, possession of child pornography and transmitting child pornography.

New Brunswick RCMP say they executed a search warrant on Aug. 29, 2017, at the home in Saint-Louis-de-Kent where Richard was arrested and a series of electronic devices were seized.

Richard has appeared in Moncton Provincial Court on Dec. 5, 2017, and is scheduled to appear in court again to enter a plea on Jan. 15, 2018.