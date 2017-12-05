N.B. RCMP looking for suspect wearing ‘Crooks’ sweatshirt who broke into pharmacy twice

“Behind every empire, someone did something that can be perceived as crooked to achieve their goal.”

That’s how clothing brand Crooks & Castles sells itself on its website, and RCMP in New Brunswick are looking for a suspect wearing one of their sweaters while breaking into a pharmacy.

Police responded to the Guardian Pharmacy on Route 134 in Cocagne, N.B., at 3 a.m. on Nov. 28.

When they checked the video surveillance, they saw a man with a medium build wearing a red balaclava and a dark, hooded sweatshirt with the word “Crooks” emblazoned on the front.

On Dec. 5 at around 5:30 a.m., RCMP were called back to the pharmacy for a second break-in.

Police say they believe the same person is responsible for both incidents, and nothing was ever taken.

Anyone with information is asked to call Southeast RCMP at 506-523-4611 or submit a tip anonymously through Crime Stoppers.

