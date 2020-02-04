Halifax police investigating reported robbery at Needs store

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police are investigating after a reported robbery occurred on Monday at the Needs located at 5881 Duffus St. in Halifax.

Police responded to a call at 7:13 p.m. after the store’s staff reported that two men wearing masks, one of whom was allegedly armed with a firearm, entered the store demanding cigarettes and money.

Police said the suspects left in a vehicle with an undisclosed amount of cigarettes and money and travelled in an unknown direction. No one was injured in the incident.

According to authorities, one of the suspects is described as tall with a medium build. He was reportedly wearing a black mask, a light-coloured hooded shirt, a dark jacket and blue jeans.

The other suspect is described as shorter with a thin build. According to police, he was wearing a black mask, a dark-coloured hooded shirt and black pants.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about this incident to call police.