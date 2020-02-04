Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Halifax police investigating reported robbery at Needs store

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted February 4, 2020 8:51 am
Halifax Regional Police are investigating a reported robbery that took place Monday evening in Halifax.
Halifax Regional Police are investigating a reported robbery that took place Monday evening in Halifax. Global News

Halifax Regional Police are investigating after a reported robbery occurred on Monday at the Needs located at 5881 Duffus St. in Halifax.

Police responded to a call at 7:13 p.m. after the store’s staff reported that two men wearing masks, one of whom was allegedly armed with a firearm, entered the store demanding cigarettes and money.

READ MORE: 62-year-old Quebec man dies in crash in North Sydney, N.S.

Police said the suspects left in a vehicle with an undisclosed amount of cigarettes and money and travelled in an unknown direction. No one was injured in the incident.

According to authorities, one of the suspects is described as tall with a medium build. He was reportedly wearing a black mask, a light-coloured hooded shirt, a dark jacket and blue jeans.

Story continues below advertisement

The other suspect is described as shorter with a thin build. According to police, he was wearing a black mask, a dark-coloured hooded shirt and black pants.

READ MORE: 1 man dead after ATV falls through ice near Clifton Royal, N.B.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Investigators are asking anyone with information about this incident to call police.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeHalifax Regional PoliceRobberymoneyhalifax policeHalifax crimeFirearmCigarettesHalifax robberyDuffus Streetneeds
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.