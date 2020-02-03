Menu

Traffic

62-year-old Quebec man dies in crash in North Sydney, N.S.

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted February 3, 2020 10:31 am
Updated February 3, 2020 10:32 am
An RCMP badge is pictured.
An RCMP badge is pictured. File / RCMP

RCMP in Cape Breton say a 62-year-old Quebec man is dead following a two-vehicle collision.

The crash involving a small car and a pickup truck occurred Sunday in Sydney Mines, N.S.

READ MORE: 1 man dead after ATV falls through ice near Clifton Royal, N.B.

Police say weather conditions were poor when the victim’s car spun sideways and collided with the pickup truck which was travelling in the opposite direction on Highway 125.

The driver of the car died at the scene.

Police say three people in the pickup truck were taken to hospital – two with minor injuries while the third person sustained injuries that were described as moderate.

The victim’s name and hometown have not been released.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 3, 2020.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
RCMPCrashFatal CrashQuebecNova Scotia RCMPCape BretonFatalSydney Mines
