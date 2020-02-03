62-year-old Quebec man dies in crash in North Sydney, N.S.

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

RCMP in Cape Breton say a 62-year-old Quebec man is dead following a two-vehicle collision.

The crash involving a small car and a pickup truck occurred Sunday in Sydney Mines, N.S.

READ MORE: 1 man dead after ATV falls through ice near Clifton Royal, N.B.

Police say weather conditions were poor when the victim’s car spun sideways and collided with the pickup truck which was travelling in the opposite direction on Highway 125.

The driver of the car died at the scene.

Police say three people in the pickup truck were taken to hospital – two with minor injuries while the third person sustained injuries that were described as moderate.

0:33 1 injured in Neal Drive crash in Peterborough 1 injured in Neal Drive crash in Peterborough

The victim’s name and hometown have not been released.

Story continues below advertisement

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 3, 2020.