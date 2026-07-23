City of Calgary scrambling to fix another major water main break

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There was a major traffic disruption along southbound MacLeod Trail in Calgary during the Thursday morning commute.

A large water main break forced the city to close the road to southbound traffic between 109 Avenue and Anderson Road until further notice.

The break happened at about 12:30 a.m. and sent water flooding across the southbound lanes of Macleod, forcing the city to detour traffic around the area.

There were also some temporary backups northbound on Macleod after issues with the lights at 109 Avenue.

So far, only one home is without water due to the break that appears to have happened in an active construction zone, but the city said the nearby Anderson LRT station is also without water.

City crews will be using acoustic equipment to determine the exact location of the break and how big it is.

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View image in full screen The water main break along Macleod Trail is the third water main break in the City of Calgary over the past two days. Global News

Typically, the city says it attempts to have water main repairs completed and the road reopened within 48 hours, but how long southbound Macleod will be shut down will depend on how complicated and complex the repairs are.

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The new break happened as work continues in the communities of Bowness and Montgomery to replace one of the city’s major pieces of water infrastructure, the Bearspaw South Feeder Main, that ruptured twice over the past year and a half, causing some major traffic disruptions in those communities.

The city is spending $439 million to “fast-track” construction of a replacement for the “terminally ill” Bearspaw Feeder Main, which is expected to be completed by the end of 2026.