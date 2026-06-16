Michael Thompson appointed acting chief operating officer for Calgary’s water utility

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The City of Calgary has appointed Michael Thompson as its acting chief operating officer for the water utility.

Thompson currently serves as the city’s general manager of infrastructure services and is expected to take on the water utility COO role for the next 18 months.

According to a news release on the appointment, Thompson will focus on improving reliability and operational performance of the water system, as well as integrating planning, project delivery and operations.

Thompson told reporters Monday that he is excited to move into the role after being “very engaged” with the water utility team over the last two years, after the original rupture of the Bearspaw feeder main in June 2024.

“I’ll be working with the team to look after all of the utility work, the planning, operations and delivery of projects,” Thompson said. “My role right now in infrastructure services, we’re looking after all the capital projects, so really excited about working with the utility team going forward.”

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The creation of a COO to oversee the water utility follows a number of recommendations by an independent panel tasked with reviewing the Bearspaw feeder main, which the city said “identified the need for stronger operational accountability, integration, and oversight across Calgary’s water system.”

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That report also found that decades-old systemic issues within the city’s water system contributed to the feeder main’s failure.

In the new role, Thompson will also be required to establish clear, end-to-end accountability for water services as well as advance the implementation of the review panel’s recommendations, the city said.

The city says it conducted a comprehensive recruitment process with an external executive search firm to “consider a strong and diverse field of candidates for the role.”

“However, there is a strong need for leadership that can step in immediately, bring deep system knowledge, and drive execution at the unprecedented pace at which we are currently working,” the city said in a news release.

Calgary Mayor Jeromy Farkas told reporters he expects it to be “a challenging role,” but he is “really pleased” to see Thompson take it on.

“I’d say speaking on behalf of Calgary city council, as well as my many city colleagues, we have great confidence in the work that he’s been able to bring,” Farkas said. “But it’s not just him doing the work, it’s him enabling the rest of the team as leaders as well, so the proof is in the pudding.”

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Over the last two years, Thompson has been heavily involved in the emergency repairs to stabilize the Bearspaw feeder main after both of the line’s critical ruptures, most recently in December 2025.

He is also overseeing the expedited project to replace the feeder main with a new steel pipe, which is expected to be completed in December.

“Calgarians expect reliable water service, and we are accountable for delivering it,” the city’s chief administrative officer, David Duckworth, said in a statement. “This role is about strengthening how we operate the system, with clear accountability, better coordination, and disciplined execution. Michael is the right leader to take on this role now. He brings deep knowledge of our water system, and a proven ability to deliver in complex environments and drive the urgent changes that we are making.”

Thompson is expected to begin the role starting next week.