1 man dead after ATV falls through ice near Clifton Royal, N.B.

One man is dead after the all-terrain vehicle (ATV) he was riding fell through the ice near Clifton Royal, N.B., on Saturday.

RCMP say first responders were dispatched to a call of two ATV riders who had fallen through the ice on the Kennebecasis River just before 11:30 p.m.

A 58-year-old man was pulled from the water by members of the Kennebecasis Valley Fire Department. He was taken to hospital where he died as a result of his injuries.

The second rider, who managed to climb out of the water, was not injured but was taken to hospital as a precaution.

RCMP say their investigation is ongoing.

