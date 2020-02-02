Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Traffic

1 man dead after ATV falls through ice near Clifton Royal, N.B.

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted February 2, 2020 1:55 pm
Updated February 2, 2020 1:56 pm
An RCMP cruiser is seen in this undated file photograph. .
An RCMP cruiser is seen in this undated file photograph. . Alexander Quon/Global News

One man is dead after the all-terrain vehicle (ATV) he was riding fell through the ice near Clifton Royal, N.B., on Saturday.

RCMP say first responders were dispatched to a call of two ATV riders who had fallen through the ice on the Kennebecasis River just before 11:30 p.m.

READ MORE: N.S. RCMP investigating after several people eat edibles-laced cake at school event

A 58-year-old man was pulled from the water by members of the Kennebecasis Valley Fire Department. He was taken to hospital where he died as a result of his injuries.

The second rider, who managed to climb out of the water, was not injured but was taken to hospital as a precaution.

TSB investigating Sussex plane crash that leaves one dead
TSB investigating Sussex plane crash that leaves one dead

RCMP say their investigation is ongoing.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
New BrunswickFatal CrashNew Brunswick RCMPATVATV CrashLakeKennebecasis riverKennebecasis Valley Fire DepartmentFall Through IceClifton Royal
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.