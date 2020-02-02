Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Cannabis

N.S. RCMP investigating after several people eat edibles-laced cake at school event

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted February 2, 2020 9:23 am
Updated February 2, 2020 9:26 am
Nova Scotia RCMP are investigating after a THC-laced cake was consumed at a school event in Eskasoni, N.S.
Nova Scotia RCMP are investigating after a THC-laced cake was consumed at a school event in Eskasoni, N.S. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

Nova Scotia RCMP say several adults and children in the area of Eskasoni, N.S., sought medical treatment after consuming a cake that is suspected to have been laced with THC, the psychoactive component of cannabis.

RCMP say that the incident occurred at a school in Eskasoni, located approximately 30 minutes south of Sydney, N.S., on Jan. 31.

READ MORE: Cab driver punched, robbed in downtown Halifax: police

In a Facebook post, the Eskasoni School Board says that the edible cannabis — believed to be in a molasses cake — was served at the Eskasoni Immersion School’s midwinter feast.

“If you have digested food from this event, or brought [some] home from the event you should seek medical attention if necessary. If you have food from this event in your possession, please destroy it immediately,” the school board wrote in its Facebook post.

After the event, a number of adults and children reported feeling ill. Of the several individuals who went to the hospital, RCMP said some tested positive for THC.

Story continues below advertisement

The Mounties say they are investigating the incident and ask that anyone who became ill, whether they sought medical treatment or not, to call them at 902-379-2822.

Halifax police officer sentenced to jail for assaulting homeless man in 2018
Halifax police officer sentenced to jail for assaulting homeless man in 2018

Police are looking to determine the source of the THC.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeRCMPNova ScotiaNova Scotia RCMPSydneyTHCEdiblesEskasoniEskasoni Immersion SchoolMolassesMolasses Cake
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.