N.S. RCMP investigating after several people eat edibles-laced cake at school event

Nova Scotia RCMP say several adults and children in the area of Eskasoni, N.S., sought medical treatment after consuming a cake that is suspected to have been laced with THC, the psychoactive component of cannabis.

RCMP say that the incident occurred at a school in Eskasoni, located approximately 30 minutes south of Sydney, N.S., on Jan. 31.

In a Facebook post, the Eskasoni School Board says that the edible cannabis — believed to be in a molasses cake — was served at the Eskasoni Immersion School’s midwinter feast.