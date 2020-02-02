N.S. RCMP investigating after several people eat edibles-laced cake at school event

Nova Scotia RCMP say several adults and children in the area of Eskasoni, N.S., sought medical treatment after consuming a cake that is suspected to have been laced with THC, the psychoactive component of cannabis.
RCMP say that the incident occurred at a school in Eskasoni, located approximately 30 minutes south of Sydney, N.S., on Jan. 31.
In a Facebook post, the Eskasoni School Board says that the edible cannabis — believed to be in a molasses cake — was served at the Eskasoni Immersion School’s midwinter feast.
After the event, a number of adults and children reported feeling ill. Of the several individuals who went to the hospital, RCMP said some tested positive for THC.
The Mounties say they are investigating the incident and ask that anyone who became ill, whether they sought medical treatment or not, to call them at 902-379-2822.
Police are looking to determine the source of the THC.
