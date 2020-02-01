Cab driver punched, robbed in downtown Halifax: police

Send this page to someone via email

Police are looking for a man who punched and robbed a cab driver in downtown Halifax early Saturday morning.

Halifax Regional Police say the robbery happened in the areas of Prince and Argyle streets just after 12:30 a.m.

Police say the cab driver drove a customer downtown, but was punched in the face after parking.

The cab driver reported that the suspect grabbed a sum of cash then ran away. He was last seen running uphill on Prince Street.

The driver wasn’t seriously injured.

The only description of the suspect provided was that he is an adult male. No arrests have been made.

Anyone who witnessed the robbery or has information is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.