Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Cab driver punched, robbed in downtown Halifax: police

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted February 1, 2020 8:58 am
Halifax Regional Police say the robbery happened in the areas of Prince and Argyle streets.
Halifax Regional Police say the robbery happened in the areas of Prince and Argyle streets. Lee Brown/The Canadian Press File

Police are looking for a man who punched and robbed a cab driver in downtown Halifax early Saturday morning.

Halifax Regional Police say the robbery happened in the areas of Prince and Argyle streets just after 12:30 a.m.

READ MORE: Man, woman facing charges after handgun spotted in downtown Halifax

Police say the cab driver drove a customer downtown, but was punched in the face after parking.

The cab driver reported that the suspect grabbed a sum of cash then ran away. He was last seen running uphill on Prince Street.

The driver wasn’t seriously injured.

The only description of the suspect provided was that he is an adult male. No arrests have been made.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Halifax police investigate 2 robberies involving men wearing masks

Anyone who witnessed the robbery or has information is asked to contact Halifax Regional Police or Crime Stoppers.

 

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrimeHalifaxAssaultHalifax Regional PoliceRobberyHRPDowntown HalifaxArgyle StreetPrince Street
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.