Crime

Halifax police investigate 2 robberies involving men wearing masks

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted December 7, 2019 4:08 pm
Police lights.
Police lights. File / Global News

Halifax police responded to two robberies that had occurred on two different locations on Saturday.

At 3:07 p.m., police responded to a robbery at the Harvard Variety Store on 6330 Chebucto Road in Halifax.

READ MORE: Halifax police investigate 2 overnight robberies

Staff reported that two men wearing masks, one armed with a knife, entered the store demanding cigarettes.

Police said the suspects left on foot with an undisclosed amount of cigarettes.

No one was injured. Patrol officers said they are actively searching the area for the suspects.

READ MORE: ‘Wall’ of inmates blocked guards during stabbing in Nova Scotia jail, union says

At 3:29 p.m., police responded to a second robbery that had just occurred at Subway at 19 Alma Crescent.

Staff also reported two men wearing masks, one armed with a knife, entered the store demanding money.

Police said the suspects left on foot with an undisclosed amount of money. No one was injured.

According to police, the suspects have not been located yet.

