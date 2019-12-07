Halifax police investigate 2 robberies involving men wearing masks

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax police responded to two robberies that had occurred on two different locations on Saturday.

At 3:07 p.m., police responded to a robbery at the Harvard Variety Store on 6330 Chebucto Road in Halifax.

Staff reported that two men wearing masks, one armed with a knife, entered the store demanding cigarettes.

Police said the suspects left on foot with an undisclosed amount of cigarettes.

No one was injured. Patrol officers said they are actively searching the area for the suspects.

At 3:29 p.m., police responded to a second robbery that had just occurred at Subway at 19 Alma Crescent.

Staff also reported two men wearing masks, one armed with a knife, entered the store demanding money.

Police said the suspects left on foot with an undisclosed amount of money. No one was injured.

According to police, the suspects have not been located yet.