Halifax police investigate 2 overnight robberies

Halifax Regional Police are investigating two robberies that occurred overnight.

The first incident took place in Dartmouth at approximately 10:30 p.m. on Thursday at a business in the 100 block of Main Street.

Police say two suspects entered the business and told the clerk to not activate the alarm.

They moved behind the counter and took cigarettes and cash before fleeing on foot.

Both suspects were wearing masks but police say one was reported as appearing to be male.

They were both approximately five foot eight. One was wearing a black leather jacket with red sleeves, black pants and black sneakers with white soles. The second suspect wore a dark winter coat and light pants. One suspect was wearing black skeleton gloves.

The second robbery occurred at 12:56 a.m. on Friday in the 0 to 100 block of Titus Avenue.

Police say a suspect entered a business and produced a knife before demanding cash.

The suspect fled on foot towards Main Avenue after receiving a small amount of cash.

No one was injured in the incident.

Police describe the suspect as a short, thin male wearing a green reflective jacket and a baseball cap.

Anyone with information on either incident is asked to call police at 902-490-5016 or to contact Crime Stoppers.