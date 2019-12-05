Woman dead after collision between school bus, vehicle in Shelburne County

Send this page to someone via email

A 47-year-old woman has died as a result of a collision between a vehicle and a school bus Thursday morning.

Nova Scotia RCMP say the collision happened two kilometres south of the intersection of Highway 103 and Highway 3 in Jordan Falls, N.S.

READ MORE: Halifax police respond to viral video, say man faces charges of assaulting police

Police say the school bus was travelling north and the vehicle was travelling east when they collided.

“The woman who was driving the passenger vehicle, [a] 47 years old from Thomasville died at the scene,” police said in a news release Thursday.

Police say there were no other passengers in the vehicle and the driver of the bus was not injured.

There were no other passengers in the bus.

READ MORE: Halifax man faces more than 100 charges after string of thefts

Highway 3 was closed in the area for several hours and is expected to reopen in the afternoon, according to police.

Story continues below advertisement

Officers are still investigating the cause of the crash.