Traffic

Woman dead after collision between school bus, vehicle in Shelburne County

By Graeme Benjamin Global News
Posted December 5, 2019 3:06 pm
Highway 3 was closed in the area for several hours and is expected to reopen in the afternoon, according to police. The Canadian Press/File

A 47-year-old woman has died as a result of a collision between a vehicle and a school bus Thursday morning.

Nova Scotia RCMP say the collision happened two kilometres south of the intersection of Highway 103 and Highway 3 in Jordan Falls, N.S.

Police say the school bus was travelling north and the vehicle was travelling east when they collided.

“The woman who was driving the passenger vehicle, [a] 47 years old from Thomasville died at the scene,” police said in a news release Thursday.

Police say there were no other passengers in the vehicle and the driver of the bus was not injured.

There were no other passengers in the bus.

Highway 3 was closed in the area for several hours and is expected to reopen in the afternoon, according to police.

Officers are still investigating the cause of the crash.

