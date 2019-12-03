Halifax man faces more than 100 charges after string of thefts

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police have laid more than 100 charges against a man in connection with a string of thefts across the region over the past three months.

Police say that on Nov. 26, officers received a report of a theft at the NSLC on Peakview Way in Halifax.

READ MORE: Toronto man dead after crash on Highway 4 near Antigonish, N.S.

A man had concealed a bottle of alcohol in his jacket and left the store without paying for it.

A day later, at approximately 11 a.m., officers arrested a man in the 200 block of Herring Cove Road.

He was held in custody so he could attend Halifax Provincial Court on Nov. 28.

Christopher Joseph Young has been charged in 24 separate incidents of theft from retailers that occurred throughout the region between September and November.

Story continues below advertisement

READ MORE: Inmate suffers life-threatening injuries after assault at Dartmouth correctional facility

The charges include:

Twenty-one counts of theft under $5,000

Twenty-one counts of possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

Sixty-seven counts of breach of probation.

Young is scheduled to appear in Halifax Provincial Court on a later date to face the charges.