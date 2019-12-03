Toronto man dead after crash on Highway 4 near Antigonish, N.S.

Send this page to someone via email

A Toronto man is dead after a three-vehicle crash on Highway 4 in Antigonish, N.S., Monday.

Nova Scotia RCMP say at 7:18 a.m., a black car was travelling north on Beech Hill Road when it came to a halt at a stop sign.

The vehicle then pulled out onto Highway 4 in front of an eastbound logging truck.

The logging truck struck the black car, then struck a blue car that had been waiting to turn left at the same intersection.

Police say the driver of the logging truck and the driver of the blue car were not injured in the crash but that the driver of the black car, a 41-year-old man from Toronto, died at the scene.

EHS and volunteer firefighters assisted in extracting the man’s body from his vehicle.

Highway 4 was closed for several hours as an RCMP collision analyst attended the scene.

The Mounties say the investigation is ongoing.