One person taken to hospital after being hit by truck

See more sharing options

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

One person was taken to hospital Thursday night after being hit by a truck.

It happened in the 900 block of Henderson Highway near a Sobeys and McDonald’s.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

A semi-truck with a Sobey’s logo could be seen stopped at the site of the collision along with a transit bus with flashing hazard lights.

Police could not provide information on the condition of the victim.

Officers are expected to remain on scene for several hours.