Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

One person taken to hospital after being hit by truck

By Kevin Hirschfield Global News
Posted April 18, 2024 11:07 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'One person taken to hospital after being hit by truck'
One person taken to hospital after being hit by truck
One person was taken to hospital Thursday night after being hit by a truck.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

One person was taken to hospital Thursday night after being hit by a truck.

It happened in the 900 block of Henderson Highway near a Sobeys and McDonald’s.

Breaking news from Canada and around the world sent to your email, as it happens.

A semi-truck with a Sobey’s logo could be seen stopped at the site of the collision along with a transit bus with flashing hazard lights.

Police could not provide information on the condition of the victim.

Trending Now

Officers are expected to remain on scene for several hours.

 

 

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices