One person taken to hospital after being hit by truck

One person was taken to hospital Thursday night after being hit by a truck.
It happened in the 900 block of Henderson Highway near a Sobeys and McDonald’s.
A semi-truck with a Sobey’s logo could be seen stopped at the site of the collision along with a transit bus with flashing hazard lights.
Police could not provide information on the condition of the victim.
Officers are expected to remain on scene for several hours.
