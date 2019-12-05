Menu

Crime

Halifax police respond to viral video, say man faces charges of assaulting police

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted December 5, 2019 9:04 am
Halifax Regional Police have confirmed that they are aware of a video circulating of an arrest they made on Quinpool Road Wednesday. The video, shared widely on social media, shows police deploying a conducted energy weapon on a man as officers attempt to arrest him.

Halifax Regional Police have confirmed that they are aware of a video circulating of an arrest they made on Quinpool Road Wednesday.

The video, shared widely on social media, shows police deploying a conducted energy weapon on a man as officers attempt to arrest him.

The arrest comes only days after Halifax police issued a formal apology to Nova Scotia’s Black community over the practice of street checks.

READ MORE: Halifax police apologize to Black community for street checks

Police say that at 3:35 p.m., officers were in the area and observed a vehicle being driven in an “unsafe manner.” Officers have not provided more information about what that means.

The vehicle was stopped and police began a collision investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

As a result of the investigation the man, who is Black, was issued a summary offence ticket.

Police say the man then physically confronted the responding officers.

A video obtained by Global News shows security footage leading up to the confrontation.

There is no audio accompanying the video and the actions of the police and the man are partially blocked by a vehicle.

Halifax Regional Police say additional police officers responded to the scene to provide assistance.

One officer eventually deployed a conducted energy weapon to restrain the man.

EPS ask public to help them find man who set car on fire
EPS ask public to help them find man who set car on fire

The man was taken into custody and police say he will be facing charges of assaulting police. He has since been released on a promise to appear.

Halifax police say the incident remains under investigation.

Police are also reminding the public that if they have concerns related to the conduct of an officer, they can file a complaint with their professional standards branch.

CrimeHalifaxHalifax Regional Policehalifax policeHRPTaserQuinpool Roadpolice arrestConductive Energy WeaponAssaulting PoliceArrest on Camera
