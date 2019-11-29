Menu

Canada

Halifax police chief to issue public apology to black community for street checks

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted November 29, 2019 7:27 am
Updated November 29, 2019 7:28 am
Halifax police chief says force will apologize for street checks
Halifax Regional Police have confirmed an apology is coming in relation to street checks and the African Nova Scotian community. Elizabeth McSheffrey reports.

Halifax’s police chief is expected to issue a formal apology to Nova Scotia’s black community today over the practice of street checks while outlining “meaningful action” to rebuild trust.

Chief Daniel Kinsella announced his plan to the city’s board of police commissioners on Oct. 21, saying African Nova Scotians have endured generations of inequity.

READ MORE: Police open to reviewing historic cases of criminalization arising from street checks

The chief has said street checks deepened the divide between police and the community.

The Nova Scotia government announced it would permanently ban the practice last month after retired chief justice Michael MacDonald and research lawyer Jennifer Taylor of the law firm Stewart McKelvey issued a formal opinion that it is illegal as practised in Nova Scotia.

Story continues below advertisement

MacDonald’s analysis concluded the practice of randomly stopping citizens, taking down information and then retaining it in files contravenes citizens’ constitutional and common law rights.

RCMP to take time before apologizing to African Nova Scotians for street checks
RCMP to take time before apologizing to African Nova Scotians for street checks

During the October board of police commissioners meeting, the chief said it would take time to improve the police force’s relationship with the black community – and street checks represented only one of the areas he’s working on.

© 2019 The Canadian Press
