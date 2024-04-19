Winnipeg woman still in hospital after being struck by semi, police say

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police say they’re continuing to investigate a crash between a pedestrian and a semi-truck that put a 33-year-old woman in hospital.

Officers were called to Henderson Highway at around 7:15 p.m. Thursday, and say the woman appears to have walked in front of a northbound tractor-trailer before being hit and taken to hospital in serious condition, where she remains.

Police said the driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and spoke with police.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to call traffic division investigators at 204-986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477 (TIPS).