Headline link
Traffic

Winnipeg woman still in hospital after being struck by semi, police say

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted April 19, 2024 11:54 am
1 min read
The scene of a collision on Henderson Highway between a pedestrian and a truck. View image in full screen
The scene of a collision on Henderson Highway between a pedestrian and a truck. Arsalan Saeed/Global News
Winnipeg police say they’re continuing to investigate a crash between a pedestrian and a semi-truck that put a 33-year-old woman in hospital.

Officers were called to Henderson Highway at around 7:15 p.m. Thursday, and say the woman appears to have walked in front of a northbound tractor-trailer before being hit and taken to hospital in serious condition, where she remains.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Police said the driver of the vehicle stayed at the scene and spoke with police.

Anyone with information or dashcam footage is asked to call traffic division investigators at 204-986-7085 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477 (TIPS).

One person taken to hospital after being hit by truck
