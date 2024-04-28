Woman drives wrong way on Highway 99, causes head-on crash: Surrey RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Mounties in Surrey, B.C., say a woman is in hospital with possible life-threatening injuries after she reportedly drove the wrong way down Highway 99 and crashed into oncoming traffic.

Police received a call about the crash on the highway, about 50 metres east of the Highway 91 junction, just after 4:15 a.m. Sunday.

Mounties say a 68-year-old woman driving a Ford sedan struck a Mercedes sedan head-on.

Both vehicles were significantly damaged, and the driver and passenger of the Mercedes were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Investigators believe alcohol and a “pre-existing medical condition” are factors in the crash.

Police closed the southeast lanes of Highway 99 to investigate, and are asking anyone with information or dashcam footage of the incident to come forward.