Canada

Woman drives wrong way on Highway 99, causes head-on crash: Surrey RCMP

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted April 28, 2024 2:29 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Woman drives wrong way on Highway 99, causes head-on crash'
Woman drives wrong way on Highway 99, causes head-on crash
Mounties in Surrey say a woman is in hospital with possible life-threatening injuries after driving the wrong way down Highway 99 and crashing into oncoming traffic.
Mounties in Surrey, B.C., say a woman is in hospital with possible life-threatening injuries after she reportedly drove the wrong way down Highway 99 and crashed into oncoming traffic.

Police received a call about the crash on the highway, about 50 metres east of the Highway 91 junction, just after 4:15 a.m. Sunday.

Mounties say a 68-year-old woman driving a Ford sedan struck a Mercedes sedan head-on.

Both vehicles were significantly damaged, and the driver and passenger of the Mercedes were taken to hospital with minor injuries.

Investigators believe alcohol and a “pre-existing medical condition” are factors in the crash.

Police closed the southeast lanes of Highway 99 to investigate, and are asking anyone with information or dashcam footage of the incident to come forward.

Click to play video: 'Community in Hope rallies around motorcycle crash victim'
Community in Hope rallies around motorcycle crash victim
