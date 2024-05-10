Motorcyclist killed in collision with tractor on Montreal highway

Send this page to someone via email

A motorcyclist has died after colliding with a tractor on Highway 40 early Friday in Montreal’s West Island.

Emergency services were called to the scene around 7:15 a.m. in Kirkland, according to the Sûreté du Québec.

Police say the victim was on his motorcycle when he crashed into a tractor in the right lane of the eastbound stretch of the highway. He has been identified as a man in his 20s.

The motorcyclist was seriously injured. Police say his death was confirmed at the scene.

The driver of the tractor was not harmed and investigators will meet with him.

The highway was partially closed as a result and police remained at the scene late Friday morning.