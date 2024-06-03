1 dead, 4 injured after shooting in northwest Toronto

Send this page to someone via email

One person is dead and four others are injured after a shooting in northwest Toronto late Sunday, police say.

Toronto police said emergency crews were called to the area of Kipling Avenue and Mount Olive Drive, just north of Finch Avenue West, at 10:53 p.m. for reports of a shooting.

Five people were found with gunshot wounds and were taken to hospital.

Police initially said one of the victims, a man in his 50s, had life-threatening injuries while the other victims were reported to have serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Toronto paramedics told Global News they transported five adults to hospital: two were in critical condition and the other three were in serious condition.

In an update, police said one of the victims had died and the homicide unit is now investigating.

Police said a black truck was seen fleeing the area.

Further information about the incident wasn’t immediately available.

Shooting:

Mt Olive Dr. & Kipling Ave area

10:53 pm

-reports of a shooting

-police & @TorontoMedics o/s

-locate 5 people with gun shot wounds

-unknown injuries to victims

-ongoing investigation

-anyone w/info 416-808-2300#GO1198224

^av — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) June 3, 2024

Shooting: (additional Info)

-1 man in his 50's, transported to hospital w/life-threatening injuries

-4 people (unknown age/gender) transported to hospital w/serious but non-life threatening injuries #GO1198224

^av — Toronto Police Operations (@TPSOperations) June 3, 2024