Teen boy critically injured after Brampton shooting

A teenage boy suffered life-threatening injuries after he was shot in Brampton on Sunday, officials say.

Peel Regional Police said emergency crews were called at 5:10 p.m. to the area of Drinkwater Road and Queen Street, west of McLaughlin Road.

Police said a male victim suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a trauma centre.

Paramedics told Global News the victim is around 16 or 17 years old.

Images from the scene showed bullet casings on a street in a residential neighbourhood.

Police didn’t immediately release any suspect information.

UPDATE:

– Injuries are life-threatening

– Male being taken to a trauma center — Peel Regional Police (@PeelPolice) June 2, 2024