Crime

Teen boy critically injured after Brampton shooting

By Ryan Rocca Global News
Posted June 3, 2024 7:44 am
1 min read
The scene of the shooting in the Drinkwater Road and Queen Street area of Brampton on Sunday. View image in full screen
The scene of the shooting in the Drinkwater Road and Queen Street area of Brampton on Sunday. Global News
A teenage boy suffered life-threatening injuries after he was shot in Brampton on Sunday, officials say.

Peel Regional Police said emergency crews were called at 5:10 p.m. to the area of Drinkwater Road and Queen Street, west of McLaughlin Road.

Police said a male victim suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to a trauma centre.

Paramedics told Global News the victim is around 16 or 17 years old.

Images from the scene showed bullet casings on a street in a residential neighbourhood.

Police didn’t immediately release any suspect information.

