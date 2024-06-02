Menu

Crime

Durham police investigating triple shooting in Bowmanville, Ont.

By Ainsley Smith Global News
Posted June 2, 2024 10:40 am
1 min read
A Durham Regional Police officer's logo emblem is shown in Bowmanville, Ont. on Tuesday Feb. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives. View image in full screen
A Durham Regional Police officer's logo emblem is shown in Bowmanville, Ont. on Tuesday Feb. 28, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Doug Ives
Three people suffered non-life-threatening injuries in an overnight shooting at a home in Bowmanville, Ont., Durham police say.

Officers were called to a residence in the area of Concession Street East and Mearns Avenue around midnight after receiving reports of someone being shot.

When officers arrived, they found the three shooting victims, including a 22-year-old male, a 25-year-old female and a 25-year-old male.

Police said two victims were transported to a Toronto-area trauma centre while the third was taken to a local hospital.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

As police continue to investigate this incident, they are asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1617.

Anonymous information can also be sent to Durham Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca and tipsters may be eligible for a $2,000 cash reward.

