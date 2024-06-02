Durham police investigating triple shooting in Bowmanville, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Three people suffered non-life-threatening injuries in an overnight shooting at a home in Bowmanville, Ont., Durham police say.

Officers were called to a residence in the area of Concession Street East and Mearns Avenue around midnight after receiving reports of someone being shot.

When officers arrived, they found the three shooting victims, including a 22-year-old male, a 25-year-old female and a 25-year-old male.

Police said two victims were transported to a Toronto-area trauma centre while the third was taken to a local hospital.

As police continue to investigate this incident, they are asking anyone with information to contact investigators at 1-888-579-1520 ext. 1617.

Anonymous information can also be sent to Durham Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.durhamregionalcrimestoppers.ca and tipsters may be eligible for a $2,000 cash reward.

