Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

3 injured in overnight shooting in Hamilton, Ont.; police ask public for help

By Ainsley Smith Global News
Posted June 2, 2024 11:14 am
1 min read
Hamilton police are looking for witnesses after an overnight triple shooting in the Crown Point West neighbourhood. Police Tape is seen at a crime scene in Toronto, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey. View image in full screen
Hamilton police are looking for witnesses after an overnight triple shooting in the Crown Point West neighbourhood. Police Tape is seen at a crime scene in Toronto, Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Arlyn McAdorey. AMC
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Hamilton police are seeking witnesses following a shooting in the city’s Crown Point West neighbourhood that left three people with injuries early Sunday.

Officers were called to the corner of Gage Avenue North and Cannon Street East just after 12:30 a.m., after receiving reports of a shooting involving multiple victims.

Upon arrival, officers located three victims, all suffering from gunshot wounds.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

Police say the victims were transported to the Hamilton General Hospital where they remain in stable condition.

Hamilton police said this is the city’s 24th shooting of 2024.

At this time, police are seeking potential witnesses to the incident and urge anyone with information to come forward.

Trending Now

Investigators are also asking residents and businesses in the neighbourhood to check their security systems for any video that may be relevant.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Matt Dugdale at 905-546-4883, or email at mdugdale@hamiltonpolice.ca.

Anonymous information can also be shared by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.crimestoppershamilton.com.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices