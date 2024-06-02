3 injured in overnight shooting in Hamilton, Ont.; police ask public for help

Send this page to someone via email

Hamilton police are seeking witnesses following a shooting in the city’s Crown Point West neighbourhood that left three people with injuries early Sunday.

Officers were called to the corner of Gage Avenue North and Cannon Street East just after 12:30 a.m., after receiving reports of a shooting involving multiple victims.

Upon arrival, officers located three victims, all suffering from gunshot wounds.

Police say the victims were transported to the Hamilton General Hospital where they remain in stable condition.

Hamilton police said this is the city’s 24th shooting of 2024.

At this time, police are seeking potential witnesses to the incident and urge anyone with information to come forward.

Investigators are also asking residents and businesses in the neighbourhood to check their security systems for any video that may be relevant.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Matt Dugdale at 905-546-4883, or email at mdugdale@hamiltonpolice.ca.

Anonymous information can also be shared by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online at www.crimestoppershamilton.com.