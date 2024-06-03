Menu

Canada

Man arrested after young child dies in Quebec boating incident

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted June 3, 2024 11:33 am
1 min read
Body of young child recovered from reservoir following boating accident: Quebec police
The body of a young child was recovered from a lake in Quebec’s Laurentians region overnight Saturday following a boating incident. The child was under five.
A 31-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the death of a young child in a boating incident in Quebec’s upper Laurentians region.

Quebec provincial police say the suspect, who was operating the boat, may face a charge of impaired driving causing death.

He was arrested Sunday and released on a promise to appear in court on a later date.

Police were called at around 6:15 p.m. Saturday to the Baskatong reservoir, located about 220 kilometres northwest of Montreal.

Police have provided few details, but they say the body of the child, who was less than five years old, was found in the water during the night.

Police say only one boat was involved.

© 2024 The Canadian Press

