Fuel spill contaminates water body in Ontario community, cleanup underway

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An eastern Ontario community is dealing with the aftermath of a fuel spill that contaminated a local creek on Tuesday.

Prince Edward County said the spill was discovered in Picton late Tuesday afternoon, where fuel entered a stormwater system near the intersection of Main and Bowery streets in Picton before flowing into Marsh Creek.

Municipal staff responded to the site after smelling fuel and immediately implemented a cleanup process to contain the spill.

The cleanup efforts remain ongoing at the time, but officials have confirmed the spill is contained.

The Ontario Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks is continuing to investigate the cause of the fuel spill.

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Environmental consultants have also been engaged to support cleanup efforts and field sampling.

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Officials are asking anyone with information about the spill to contact the ministry through its online reporting system.

The following area is where contamination has been observed.

A map of the Marsh Creek contamination area. Prince Edward County/ Handout

The municipality also recommends that residents keep their pets away from the area of Marsh Creek in Delhi Park through to the south side of Picton Harbour to east of the County boat launch.

Drinking water supplied to the Picton Water Treatment plant remains safe to consume and does not pose a risk to residents in the area. Water quality will continue to be monitored, according to officials.

“Protecting the environment and public safety remains our top priority,” the municipality said in a statement.