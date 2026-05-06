Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Write a comment

Required fields are marked with an asterisk (*).


Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Environment

Fuel spill contaminates water body in Ontario community, cleanup underway

By Prisha Dev Global News
Posted May 6, 2026 11:53 am
1 min read
Prince Edward County cleans up a fuel spill in Marsh Creek. View image in full screen
Prince Edward County cleans up a fuel spill in Marsh Creek. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp Share this item on X

Share

Share this item on X x Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item via Telegram telegram Share this item on Reddit reddit Share this item on BlueSky bluesky

An eastern Ontario community is dealing with the aftermath of a fuel spill that contaminated a local creek on Tuesday.

Prince Edward County said the spill was discovered in Picton late Tuesday afternoon, where fuel entered a stormwater system near the intersection of Main and Bowery streets in Picton before flowing into Marsh Creek.

Municipal staff responded to the site after smelling fuel and immediately implemented a cleanup process to contain the spill.

The cleanup efforts remain ongoing at the time, but officials have confirmed the spill is contained.

The Ontario Ministry of the Environment, Conservation and Parks is continuing to investigate the cause of the fuel spill.

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.

Get breaking National news

Get breaking Canada news delivered to your inbox as it happens so you won't miss a trending story.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

Environmental consultants have also been engaged to support cleanup efforts and field sampling.

Story continues below advertisement

Officials are asking anyone with information about the spill to contact the ministry through its online reporting system.

The following area is where contamination has been observed.

A map of the Marsh Creek contamination area.
A map of the Marsh Creek contamination area. Prince Edward County/ Handout

The municipality also recommends that residents keep their pets away from the area of Marsh Creek in Delhi Park through to the south side of Picton Harbour to east of the County boat launch.

Drinking water supplied to the Picton Water Treatment plant remains safe to consume and does not pose a risk to residents in the area. Water quality will continue to be monitored, according to officials.

“Protecting the environment and public safety remains our top priority,” the municipality said in a statement.

Stick to the Facts

Add Global News as a Preferred Source on Google to see more of our stories in your search results.

© 2026 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices