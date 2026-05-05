BC Parks Foundation’s grant program hits record number of applications

BC Parks Foundation’s Spark Grants has seen an uptick in interest within community-serving groups across the province as demand for inclusive nature activities increases.
The grant program aims to make nature more accessible to underserved communities, providing support to address any physical or invisible barriers people may encounter.
Typical grants are around $10,000, but this can change depending on the needs of organizations.
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“It’s not a one-size-fits-all. We work with community service organizations to understand what their community really needs” Kate La Souef, the vice president of programs for the BC Parks Foundation, said.
In the past, the foundation has funded 50 groups through its grant program, including Fort Saint John Association for Community Living, Nature Kids BC and Indigenous Women Outdoors. This year, they were able to fund 10 more groups, La Souef said.
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A couple of the new groups this year include the Pacific Immigrant Resources Society, Squamish Newcomers Services and Kamloops Immigrant Services.
Thirty-three thousand individuals have been supported through Spark Grants, according to the BC Parks Foundation, with the program having enabled 155,000 hours outdoors in B.C. Parks and more than $600,000 granted to equity-deserving communities.
For more information, visit BC Park Foundation’s website.
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