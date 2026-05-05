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3 comments

  1. Bob B
    May 5, 2026 at 6:23 pm

    “invisible barriers people may encounter.”
    Yeah ok it is made up.

  2. Bob B
    May 5, 2026 at 6:21 pm

    I am reading some of these groups names and can’t even guess how they can make a case for funding.
    Some of the names just sound made up.
    Almost looks like a group of scammers hitting the govt over and over again.

  3. Pat Roach
    May 5, 2026 at 6:12 pm

    Once again let’s give our tax dollars to new immigrants so it can be abused just .like the lapu lapu donations.

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Environment

BC Parks Foundation’s grant program hits record number of applications

By Liz Mendes Global News
Posted May 5, 2026 5:59 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Spark Grant makes nature more accessible to underserved communities'
Spark Grant makes nature more accessible to underserved communities
Global News Morning speaks with Kate La Souef of the BC Parks Foundation about the Spark Grant, which helps make nature more accessible to underserved communities.
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BC Parks Foundation’s Spark Grants has seen an uptick in interest within community-serving groups across the province as demand for inclusive nature activities increases.

The grant program aims to make nature more accessible to underserved communities, providing support to address any physical or invisible barriers people may encounter.

Typical grants are around $10,000, but this can change depending on the needs of organizations.

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“It’s not a one-size-fits-all. We work with community service organizations to understand what their community really needs” Kate La Souef, the vice president of programs for the BC Parks Foundation, said.

In the past, the foundation has funded 50 groups through its grant program, including Fort Saint John Association for Community Living, Nature Kids BC and Indigenous Women Outdoors. This year, they were able to fund 10 more groups, La Souef said.

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A couple of the new groups this year include the Pacific Immigrant Resources Society, Squamish Newcomers Services and Kamloops Immigrant Services.

Thirty-three thousand individuals have been supported through Spark Grants, according to the BC Parks Foundation, with the program having enabled 155,000 hours outdoors in B.C. Parks and more than $600,000 granted to equity-deserving communities.

For more information, visit BC Park Foundation’s website.

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