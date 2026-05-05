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Video captures moment jet ski hits grey whale off Stanley Park

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted May 5, 2026 4:36 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Jet ski hits grey whale off Stanley Park'
Jet ski hits grey whale off Stanley Park
Police and DFO are investigating after a jet ski hit a grey whale in the water off Stanley Park. Travis Prasad reports.
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A scary moment off the shores of Stanley Park was caught on video and posted on social media on Monday night, showing a jet ski hitting a grey whale that had just surfaced.

It happened near Siwash Rock on the west side of Stanley Park.

The Department of Fisheries and Oceans Canada (DFO) said it is assessing the incident and whether the whale was injured.

“The Marine Mammal Regulations prohibit disturbance to marine mammals,” Fisheries and Oceans Canada said in a statement.

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“Disturbance includes approaching the marine mammal to, or to attempt to: feed it; swim with it or interact with it; move it or entice or cause it to move from the immediate vicinity in which it is found; separate it from members of its group or go between it and a calf; trap it or its group between a vessel and the shore or between a vessel and one or more other vessels; or tag or mark it.”

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DFO said that the regulations apply to all types of watercrafts including boats, kayaks and paddleboards.

No one is allowed to disturb a marine mammal, DFO said.

A number of social media posts said the whale had surfaced multiple times in the area prior to the strike.

The jet ski driver was ejected from the watercraft and rescued by the people on a nearby yacht.

The driver was later taken to the hospital for treatment.

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