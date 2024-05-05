3 dead after car veers into oncoming traffic in Quebec’s Eastern Townships: SQ

Send this page to someone via email

Three people have died after a tragic head-on collision Saturday evening on Route 108 in the town of Bury in Quebec’s Eastern Townships.

Authorities say they were called at 10:15 p.m. to reports of a two-vehicle crash. A 23-year-old woman driver, her 24-year-old passenger and the 70-year-old driver of the second vehicle were all brought to hospital in critical condition and were later pronounced dead.

Sûreté du Québec (SQ) spokesperson Camille Savoie told Global News on Sunday that the crash occurred when the 23-year-old driver, who was heading eastbound, veered into the oncoming lane, causing a head-on collision with the 70-year-old’s vehicle.

Route 108 is a two-lane, east-west highway.

The SQ is conducting an investigation in collaboration with the Coroner’s Office.

Traffic was interrupted on a portion of Route 108 until 5 a.m. Sunday morning.

–with files from La Presse Canadienne