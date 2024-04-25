Fatal B.C. highway collision that killed 2 under investigation: police

Send this page to someone via email

A fatal, head-on highway collision two days ago in B.C.’s Interior involving a semi-truck and a CN truck is being investigated.

The collision happened on Highway 5, near Clearwater early Tuesday, at 12:50 a.m.

B.C. Highway Patrol and Clearwater RCMP say one of the vehicles became engulfed in flames after a tank exploded.

The driver of the CN truck and the passenger of the semi-truck both died.

The driver of the semi-truck and the passenger in the CN truck each survived. Both are said to be in critical, but stable condition.

“A small wildfire broke out due to the vehicle fire,” said police, “but the local fire department attended and the fire is now contained.”

“It is too early in the investigation to comment on the cause of the collision,” added Cpl. Melissa Jongema.

“However, please take care of your personal well-being while driving on our B.C. highways. Pull over if you are tired and drive during the day if possible.

“Wildlife are more active during dawn and dusk. If wildlife is present on the highway, consider the presence of on-coming vehicles before swerving around an animal and into on-coming lanes.

“The lives of drivers and passengers are so much more important than wildlife.”

If you witnessed this collision or have dashcam related to the incident, you’re asked to contact the B.C. Highway Patrol at 250-828-3111 ext. 2 and refer to file 2024-1279.