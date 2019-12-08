Man, woman facing charges after handgun spotted in downtown Halifax

Send this page to someone via email

Two 22-year-olds are facing charges after police say a woman was spotted with a handgun in downtown Halifax early Sunday morning.

Halifax Regional Police say the incident happened at Argyle and Grafton streets just before 2:20 a.m., where officers were already present.

Police say a fight broke out between several people, during which officers noticed a woman had a handgun.

“She was immediately disarmed and taken into police custody without further incident,” police said in a news release Sunday. “The handgun was seized by police. There were no injuries to any of the participants.”

Police say several people involved could be seen running away after noticing the handgun.

The 22-year-old man and 22-year-old woman were arrested on several firearms-related charges.

The investigation is continuing and police are asking anyone with information to contact them or Crime Stoppers.

