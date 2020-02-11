Menu

Crime

Crime Beat podcast: Natasha Farah’s final goodbye

By Nancy Hixt Global News
Posted February 11, 2020 6:00 am
Natasha Mohamed Farah
26-year-old Natasha Farah was an innocent bystander who was shot and killed outside of a downtown bar in 2014. Obtained by Global News
In this episode of the Global News podcast, crime reporter Nancy Hixt shares a story that highlights how fragile life can be.

On a crisp summer evening in August 2014, a young woman was enjoying a night out with some friends in downtown Calgary.

Natasha Farah, 26, was originally from Toronto, but came to Calgary a year earlier for work and to further her education.

That night, Farah was feeling especially nostalgic and had a long heart-to-heart with her best friend and also called her mother back home in Toronto.

Neither of them realized how precious those talks would later become.

Victim of random Calgary shooting laid to rest
Victim of random Calgary shooting laid to rest

That night, the group of friends stayed right until closing time, and after that, they hung out in front of the club, not wanting the night to end.

That’s when gunfire erupted.

A series of shots were fired into the air and then into the crowd.

One of those bullets hit and killed Farah — an innocent bystander.

WATCH: Man guilty in the shooting death of Calgary woman sentenced to 9 years in prison

Witnesses watched as the gunman took off in a getaway car.

Follow along to learn how detectives and forensic crime scene investigators worked together to track the killer.

Contact:

Twitter: @nancyhixt

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/NancyHixtCrimeBeat/

Email: nancy.hixt@globalnews.ca

