Crime

Victims of sex trafficking sought after charges laid in Alberta-Quebec investigation

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted February 6, 2020 2:46 pm
Updated February 6, 2020 2:49 pm
Vincent-Olivier Marchetrre, 34, Antoni Proietti, 29, Hicham Moustaine, 28, Sergei Dube-Cavalli, 28, and Mikhail Kloubakov, 29, all face charges of human trafficking. .
Vincent-Olivier Marchetrre, 34, Antoni Proietti, 29, Hicham Moustaine, 28, Sergei Dube-Cavalli, 28, and Mikhail Kloubakov, 29, all face charges of human trafficking. Calgary Police Service handout

Calgary police are releasing details on two-year-long human trafficking investigation, saying there are concerns the men charged may have victimized other people in the province.

On Thursday, the Calgary Police Service outlined efforts of a joint investigation with Quebec’s Anti-Human Trafficking Task Force launched in May 2018.

READ MORE: Creepy caller targets underage Calgary babysitters, warn police

Through the course of the investigation, police said five men were identified who are allegedly connected to the trafficking of female sex trade workers in and around the Calgary area.

Police released photos and names of the men, saying it is believed there may be additional victims that have not yet come forward.

READ MORE: Calgary police looking for suspect in alleged indecent exposure incidents

Those charged include 34-year-old Vincent-Olivier Marchetrre and 29-year-old Antoni Proietti of Quebec, and 28-year-old Hicham Moustaine, 28-year-old Sergei Dube-Cavalli and 29-year-old Mikhail Kloubakov of Calgary.

Story continues below advertisement
Vincent-Olivier Marcheterre, 34, Antoni Proietti, 29, Hicham Moustaine, 28, Sergei Dube-Cavalli, 28, and Mikhail Kloubakov, 29, all face charges of human trafficking.
Vincent-Olivier Marcheterre, 34, Antoni Proietti, 29, Hicham Moustaine, 28, Sergei Dube-Cavalli, 28, and Mikhail Kloubakov, 29, all face charges of human trafficking. Calgary Police Service handout

Investigators are asking anyone who has had contact with the men to contact police at 403-266-1234 or to contact Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Human trafficking ‘hidden issue’ in Canada, experts say
Human trafficking 'hidden issue' in Canada, experts say

There is no time limit on how long a victim has to report a sexual assault in Canada.

If you have been the victim of sexual assault, you can report it to police by calling the CPS non-emergency phone number at 403-266-1234 or by calling 911 if you are in immediate danger.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.