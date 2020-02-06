Creepy caller targets underage Calgary babysitters, warn police

Send this page to someone via email

Calgary police are warning youth in the city about a man who has been using babysitting services to make “indecent phone calls.”

The Calgary Police Service said Thursday it has received multiple complaints in the last year.

It’s alleged the man uses babysitting service listings to phone girls between the ages of 11 and 16 and engage them in conversation that becomes “progressively more inappropriate and graphic.”

Due to these disturbing phone calls, the CPS is encouraging those who use babysitting service to:

Not include a photograph of a babysitter on any website.

Not answer phone calls from blocked/private numbers.

Not include the babysitter’s phone number on websites and instead communicate via email initially.

Make sure a parent or guardian is present and listening when the babysitter is communicating with the person looking to hire them.

Never let a babysitter meet the individual hiring them alone.

Anyone who may have received these kinds of calls is asked to report them to police using the non-emergency number at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be made anonymously using Crime Stoppers.

