Crime

Creepy caller targets underage Calgary babysitters, warn police

By Melissa Gilligan Global News
Posted February 6, 2020 11:22 am
Updated February 6, 2020 12:09 pm
The man uses a blocked number to phone girls between the ages of 11 and 16 and engages them in conversation that becomes progressively more inappropriate and graphic.
The man uses a blocked number to phone girls between the ages of 11 and 16 and engages them in conversation that becomes progressively more inappropriate and graphic. Getty Images

Calgary police are warning youth in the city about a man who has been using babysitting services to make “indecent phone calls.”

The Calgary Police Service said Thursday it has received multiple complaints in the last year.

It’s alleged the man uses babysitting service listings to phone girls between the ages of 11 and 16 and engage them in conversation that becomes “progressively more inappropriate and graphic.”

READ MORE: Calgary police looking for suspect in alleged indecent exposure incidents

Due to these disturbing phone calls, the CPS is encouraging those who use babysitting service to:

  • Not include a photograph of a babysitter on any website.
  • Not answer phone calls from blocked/private numbers.
  • Not include the babysitter’s phone number on websites and instead communicate via email initially.
  • Make sure a parent or guardian is present and listening when the babysitter is communicating with the person looking to hire them.
  • Never let a babysitter meet the individual hiring them alone.
Story continues below advertisement

Anyone who may have received these kinds of calls is asked to report them to police using the non-emergency number at 403-266-1234. Tips can also be made anonymously using Crime Stoppers.

Babysitter who called police about girls in Edmonton basement speaks
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Calgary crimeCalgary Policecreepy callerbabysittersbabysitting servicesCalgary babysitterCalgary babysittersCalgary babysitting servicescreepy callsindecent calls
