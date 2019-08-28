Calgary police looking for suspect in alleged indecent exposure incidents

Calgary police are looking for a man who is a suspect in two indecent exposure incidents in the city’s southeast that happened in the past five days.

On Aug. 24 at around 8 p.m., a woman was walking near the Deer Valley Shopping Centre when a man drove up beside her, according to police. The woman looked in the car and saw that the man had exposed himself and was masturbating, police said.

On Aug. 27 at 5 p.m., a man with a similar description approached two teen girls in the Sherwood School field and exposed himself, officers said. The girls left the area and the suspect ran away, according to police.

Police said Wednesday that they believe the cases might be connected.

Officers need help identifying the suspect, who is described as a man in his late 20s or 30s with a medium build, short, wavy black hair and brown eyes. In the first incident, he was wearing long, beige pants and a T-shirt.

Police described the vehicle he was driving as a dark green, two-door Volkswagen sedan.

If you have information about the suspect, call police non-emergency at 403-266-1234 or contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.