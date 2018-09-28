Calgary police seek to ID man in alleged West Springs indecent exposure incidents

Calgary police are asking the public’s help in identifying a man they allege is responsible for three indecent acts in the southwest Calgary community of West Springs.

Police allege the man was seen masturbating in a commercial area around 85 Street, Old Banff Coach Road and 9 Avenue S.W.

Police said the alleged incidents occurred on July 25 at around 6:10 a.m., Aug. 20 at around 7:15 a.m. and Sept. 17 at around 9 p.m.

“In each instance, the man fled the area as soon as witnesses observed his behaviour,” a police news release said Friday. “The same man is believed to be responsible for all three incidents.”

Police describe the man as being between 20 and 25 years old, between five-feet-10-inches to six-feet tall, with a slim build, dirty-blond hair, and the sides of his head shaved into a faux-hawk.

“He has been seen wearing a black, zip-up North Face jacket, grey sweatpants, grey high-top shoes with white soles, a yellow undershirt and a black hat with three green mountain peaks on the front,” police said.

Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 403-266-1234 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers online or 1-800-222-8477.