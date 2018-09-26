Calgary police remind residents to lock up before going to bed

Calgary police are reminding Calgarians to lock up their vehicles, homes and garages before going to bed after a rash of break-ins and vehicle thefts.

Police say residential break-and-enters happen approximately every two-and-a-half hours in Calgary, with around 44 per cent of cases preventable as culprits enter through an unlocked door, window or garage, or by stealing a garage door opener from a vehicle.

Police were called to a break and enter on the 100 block of Evanspark Gardens N.W. on Thursday, Sep. 20 at around 1:20 a.m. after suspects broke into a vehicle parked on the driveway and used the garage door opener to get into the house while the residents were sleeping. The vehicle was also reported stolen.

READ MORE: What time is it? Time to protect your home against crime, Calgary police say

On Monday, Sep. 24, police were called to two break-and-enters within an hour of each other.

In the first incident, at around 3:20 a.m. on the 3000 block of Hidden Ranch Way N.W., police said the suspects entered a home, found keys for and stole two vehicles.

Then, just after 4 a.m., police were called to the 200 block of Arbour Ridge Park N.W. where the homeowner heard footsteps downstairs. The burglar escaped with a purse.

READ MORE: Calgary police ask public to help solve $500K art gallery heist

Police continue to investigate these break-ins and encourage anyone with information about these cases to contact Crime Stoppers.

Calgary police launched the 9 p.m. Routine education campaign earlier this year, a checklist encouraging homeowners and residents to secure their homes before going to bed with actions like:

Removing valuables and garage door opener from vehicles

Locking vehicles

Closing overhead garage doors

Closing and locking all external doors, especially doors leading from the garage to the house

Ensuring windows are shut and locked

Turning on an exterior light