Calgary police ask public to help solve $500K art gallery heist

Calgary police are requesting the public’s assistance in a break and enter at a Calgary art gallery this past May.

On May 20 at around 11:20 p.m., a group of unknown suspects entered a building at 602 11 Avenue S.W., where the Gerry Thomas Gallery is located, police said.

The suspects used a reciprocating saw to force open the doors to the gallery and make their way inside, police said.

“Once inside, offenders took approximately 30 pieces of artwork, including various sculptures and paintings,” a police news release said Wednesday.

“The offenders then entered the parkade of the building and forced open a storage room door open where they took an additional 30 to 40 pieces of art.”

The suspects also made off with over $10,000 worth of electronics and alcohol from the gallery, along with about $10,000 worth of property and cash from a cafe next to the gallery, police said.

“It is believed that one of the suspects attended the building earlier in the day, at approximately 5 p.m., and repositioned security cameras in preparation for the break and enter,” police said.

The heist was captured on video and the police are asking anyone with information on the suspects to call 403-266-1234 or provide anonymous tips through Crime Stoppers online or at 1-800-222-8477.

Police are also asking the art-buying public to keep an eye out for the works.