Livestream stunt: B.C. man accused of deliberately driving into ocean appears in court

A 19-year-old B.C. man accused of driving his car into Burrard Inlet for a paid livestream stunt made his first court appearance on Monday.

Jawad Fawwaz declined to answer questions as he entered B.C. Provincial Court in Port Coquitlam.

Fawwaz is charged with mischief under $5,000 for allegedly driving his car into the ocean off Rocky Point Park on March 4.

1:58 Man who allegedly deliberately drove his car into Burrard Inlet is facing charges

Port Moody police allege a popular U.S.-based livestreamer paid him for the stunt, however it remains unclear if Fawwaz actually received any money.

Fawaz has posted videos on social media app TikTok saying he “accidentally drove his car into a lake” on a livestream.

The City of Port Moody said it cost $3,000 to clean up after the stunt, including measures to contain oil that leaked into Burrard Inlet.

Fawwaz’ case was adjourned to June 3 to allow his lawyer to obtain disclosure documents.