Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Crime

Livestream stunt: B.C. man accused of deliberately driving into ocean appears in court

By Kristen Robinson & Simon Little Global News
Posted May 13, 2024 9:05 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'First court appearance for B.C. man accused of driving car into water for livestream stunt'
First court appearance for B.C. man accused of driving car into water for livestream stunt
The 19-year-old man charged with mischief after allegedly deliberately driving his car into Burrard Inlet at Rocky Point boat launch has made his first court appearance. Kristen Robinson reports.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

A 19-year-old B.C. man accused of driving his car into Burrard Inlet for a paid livestream stunt made his first court appearance on Monday.

Jawad Fawwaz declined to answer questions as he entered B.C. Provincial Court in Port Coquitlam.

Fawwaz is charged with mischief under $5,000 for allegedly driving his car into the ocean off Rocky Point Park on March 4.

Click to play video: 'Man who allegedly deliberately drove his car into Burrard Inlet is facing charges'
Man who allegedly deliberately drove his car into Burrard Inlet is facing charges
Trending Now

Port Moody police allege a popular U.S.-based livestreamer paid him for the stunt, however it remains unclear if Fawwaz actually received any money.

Story continues below advertisement

Fawaz has posted videos on social media app TikTok saying he “accidentally drove his car into a lake” on a livestream.

The email you need for the day's top news stories from Canada and around the world.

The City of Port Moody said it cost $3,000 to clean up after the stunt, including measures to contain oil that leaked into Burrard Inlet.

Fawwaz’ case was adjourned to June 3 to allow his lawyer to obtain disclosure documents.

More on Crime
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices