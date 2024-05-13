‘Disgusting’: Dog with leash and collar found shot on B.C. logging road

Send this page to someone via email

WARNING: Some details and a photo in this story may be disturbing to readers. Discretion is advised.

An investigation is underway after a dog was found shot to death on Vancouver Island.

The co-founder of the non-profit organization Find Lost and Escaped Dogs Vancouver Island told Global News that they were notified about the dog last Wednesday after a pair of hikers spotted it on a trail east of Lake Cowichan.

“They came across this dog and it still had its collar and leash on it and it was just laying there,” Gary Shade said.

He said it was an old logging road.

Shade said they have notified the RCMP and the B.C. SPCA Cruelty Division.

“It’s disgusting,” he said.

“If you’ve got a dog that’s sick, you can’t afford to vet bills, surrender the dog and we’ll humanely put it down. Don’t take it out and shoot it.”

The dog was found shot and killed on a logging road east of Lake Cowichan on Vancouver Island. Submitted by Find Lost and Escaped Dogs Vancouver Island

The dog did not have an ID tag and wasn’t microchipped.

Shade said this dog is the third one they have found in the area in the last six months.

“One was really badly beaten and shot and another one was shot and found down at Skutz Falls,” he said.

“We don’t know too much about that one, just that we were helping the fellow try to find his dog. And then it was found at Skutz Falls.”

Shade said the dog that was found recently was probably around three to five years old and is a brindle-coloured mix breed.

He said if someone can’t afford medical care for their animal, there are options available so that the animal doesn’t suffer.

“(That) is the humane thing to do,” Shade said.

“You just don’t take them out and shoot them.”

In a statement, Lake Cowichan RCMP said the incident is still being investigated.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Lake Cowichan RCMP at 250-749-6668.