Waterloo high school students receiving report cards without comments

Send this page to someone via email

The Waterloo Region District School Board (WRDSB) has issued a warning to parents of high school students that Semester 1 reports cards will not include comments from teachers.

In a letter sent to parents on Thursday morning, Director of Education John Bryant and Board Chair Jayne Herring say that parents will not be receiving completed Semester 1 report cards for their children because of the ongoing labour disputes.

“Currently, public secondary teachers across Ontario are taking part in strike action. This action includes not completing a full report card, specifically the comments section,” the letter read. “Instead, secondary teachers are producing Semester 1 report cards for students with marks and learning skills, but no comments.

1:54 More teachers strikes planned for next week across Ontario More teachers strikes planned for next week across Ontario

“We understand that this information is disappointing – we share that disappointment.”

Story continues below advertisement

High schools teachers across the province have been working without a contract since August.

In addition to a series of rotating strikes which began in December, the teachers have been involved in a work to rule campaign which includes the aforementioned comments.

The board says that parents “can contact their child’s teachers to learn about their child’s progress.”