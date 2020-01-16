Menu

Canada

Where are Ontario teachers striking next?

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 16, 2020 2:24 pm
Updated January 16, 2020 2:30 pm
‘They want to argue no matter what premier, no matter what government is in power’: Ford on teachers’ unions
Ontario Premier Doug Ford said on Thursday that while he supports teachers, the unions who bargain on their behalf "want to argue" no matter who is in provincial government, as teachers across the province continue to take job action.

With three teachers unions in Ontario holding one-day strikes next week, it has left parents and students looking for a place to keep track of where and when they are taking place.

The Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation, as well as the Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association (OECTA) and Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario (ETFO), have all been working without a contract since Aug. 31.

READ MORE: Ontario education minister announces $25 to $60 a day for child care funding during strike action

The OSSTF has been holding a series of weekly one-day strikes since early December while the other two unions are expected to hit the picket lines for the first time on Jan. 20 and Jan. 21, respectively.

A fourth union, Association des enseignantes et des enseignants franco-ontariens (AEFO), began a work-to-rule campaign on Thursday which will see its members no longer completing some administrative duties.

Parents react to elementary teachers’ 1-day strike to take place on Monday
Parents react to elementary teachers’ 1-day strike to take place on Monday

Global News will use this page to help parents keep track of which school boards are affected by strikes across the province.

Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario (ETFO)

The ETFO kicked off a work-to-rule campaign in December which escalated on Monday to affect school trips and extra-curricular activities.

Unless a deal is reached by Monday, some of the province’s biggest cities will see elementary schools closed.

READ MORE: Elementary teachers to hold 1-day strike Monday, includes Toronto, York and Ottawa boards

Potential ETFO strikes on Jan. 20 will affect the following boards.

• Toronto District School Board.
• Toronto Catholic District School Board (only Designated Early Childhood Educators, DECEs).
• York Region District School Board.
• Ottawa-Carleton District School Board.

Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association (OECTA)

OECTA started a work to rule campaign on Jan. 13 which included not participating in standardized testing, preparing report cards or participating in Ministry of Education initiatives.

Unless a deal is reached by Tuesday, the union’s 45,000 members will walk off the job for the first time in more than 20 years.

READ MORE: Ontario’s English Catholic teachers announce 1-day walkout on Jan. 21

There has not been any word from the union yet about further job action.

Ontario Secondary School Teachers Federation (OSSTF)

The Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation has staged a series of rotating strikes and its also been on a work-to-rule campaign since November.

They began a series of one-day strikes on Dec. 4, when they walked off the job across Ontario.

READ MORE: Ontario’s public high school teachers to hold 6th 1-day strike

Since then, the board has held four other strikes which have rotated to different boards across the province.

Unless a deal is reached by Tuesday, teachers will hold a one-day strike at the following school boards:

• Rainy River District School Board.
• Near North District School Board.
• Grand Erie District School Board.
• Brant Haldimand Norfolk Catholic District School Board.
• Toronto District School Board.
• Simcoe County District School Board.
• Simcoe Muskoka Catholic District School Board.
• Trillium Lakelands District School Board.
• Hastings and Prince Edward District School Board.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
