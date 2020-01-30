Camps being offered in Waterloo Region during February teachers’ strikes

Send this page to someone via email

With three different teachers’ unions striking over three different days next week, multiple parents are going to be left without child care.

The Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association (OECTA) will hold a province-wide walkout on Feb. 4 while the Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario (ETFO) will hold a province-wide strike on Feb. 6 and a second one the following day targeted at certain areas including Waterloo Region.

The OSSTF has announced that it will also hold a strike on Feb. 4 at various boards across the province including Waterloo Region. The union represents support staff at public elementary schools so they will also be closed.

These strikes will only occur if the unions are unable to come to an agreement with the provincial government by then.

Pop-up camps are being offered across the region in an effort to provide a place for kids to go on strike days.

The region, the cities of Cambridge and Waterloo as well as the YMCA and Bingemans are all offering day camps.

The region is offering separate camps in Kitchener at Schneider Haus and the Ken Seiling Waterloo Museum for children aged six to 12 at a cost of $50.

At Schneider Haus, the camp will offer a chance to dissect owl pellets, learn how to track animal prints, and have fun with wildlife-themed crafts, games and scavenger hunts.

The Ken Seiling Waterloo Museum camp will feature scheduled museum activities.

Both camps will run from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m.

The City of Cambridge will offer a camp at the W.G. Johnson Centre on Tuesday and the John Dolson Centre on Thursday and Friday which will run from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

The camp will offer a wide variety of crafts, games and swimming.

Registration is available on the city’s online registration portal.

Registration is also open for a camp in Waterloo at WMRC from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. for children aged four to 10 at a cost of $44.76.

The camp will be run by summer camp staff and will offer crafts, songs, games and outdoor play.

Registration is also now available on the City of Waterloo’s online registration portal.

The YMCA will be holding a camp at the KI-WA-Y Outdoor Centre in Waterloo.

Buses will take children to the camp from Kitchener, Cambridge and Waterloo or they can be dropped off as well.

Parents can register their kids on the YMCA’s website.

Bingemans in Kitchener will be holding a camp which will offer the use of the FunworX facility, with the addition of bowling, ropes course, arts and crafts, games, outdoor time (weather dependent).