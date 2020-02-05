Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe heading Canadian delegation to Washington, D.C.

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe will be leading a delegation of Canadian premiers to Washington, D.C., for the National Governors Association winter meetings.

Moe said it serves as an opportunity to strengthen relationships with their counterparts in the United States.

“Advocating for an even stronger trade relationship between Canada and the U.S. and further integrating the nature of our North American supply chains is key to increasing our economic competitiveness,” Moe said in a statement on Wednesday.

Moe heads the delegation in his capacity as chair of the Council of the Confederation.

The delegation, which includes New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs, Québec Premier François Legault, Ontario Premier Doug Ford, and Alberta Premier Jason Kenney, will discuss best practices in Canada’s approach to infrastructure innovation.

Moe said the recent American ratification of the USMCA free trade deal is important for Saskatchewan exports, which makes up 55 per cent of the province’s total exports.

Saskatchewan exported $16.9-million of goods to the U.S. in 2018 while importing $9.9-million of goods.

“With the American ratification of the USMCA, Saskatchewan will be thanking leaders and decision-makers in the United States administration, Senate, and Congress for the bipartisan effort to ratify this important deal,” Moe said.

“It is crucial that we continue to gain momentum in building our relationship with our most important trading partner while we continue to push Canadian.”

Moe’s office said he is also attending bilateral meetings with U.S. governors representing states of strategic importance to Saskatchewan while in Washington.

The meetings take place Feb. 7-10.

