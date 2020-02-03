Saskatchewan municipalities to receive record revenue sharing in 2020-21

Send this page to someone via email

Revenue sharing to Saskatchewan municipalities will rise to a record level in the 2020-21 fiscal year, Premier Scott Moe told delegates at the annual Saskatchewan Urban Municipalities Association (SUMA) convention.

Moe told SUMA members during a speech on Monday in Regina that revenue will increase by $27-million to $278-milllion, an 11 per cent jump from 2019-20.

“This massive investment will position municipalities across Saskatchewan for the new decade of growth and to continue making key investments in their communities,” Moe said.

“Municipal revenue sharing has provided municipalities a stable and predictable source of provincial revenue, and I am proud to continue our commitment to supporting key local priorities that help lay the foundation for a growing Saskatchewan.”

Part of that money, $1.5-million, will be invested in the targeted sector support initiative for municipalities.

It is co-managed with municipal partners to support innovative ideas that advance priority areas, such as good governance, regional planning, and inter-community collaboration.

The province’s municipal revenue sharing program is based on three-quarters of one point of provincial sales tax (PST) revenue collected from the fiscal year two years prior to the current year, the government said.

The amount of PST collected by the Saskatchewan government increased in recent years after the province increased the PST from five to six per cent in 2017.

The province also added PST in a number of areas, including restaurant meals, kid’s clothing and new home construction.

