Canada

Regina to take a ‘real look’ at revenue sharing and the impact it has on ratepayers

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted December 16, 2019 4:56 pm
Premier Brad Wall announced over social media that the province will be repealing Bill 40 during Wednesday’s throne speech which would have allowed for minority sales or partnerships with Crown corporations.
Regina receives about $42 million in revenue sharing from the Government of Saskatchewan. File / Global News

The City of Regina is looking into downloading costs from the province and the financial impact it has on the city’s ability to deliver services.

The findings will be presented in a report to councillors in the summer and shared with the Saskatchewan Urban Municipalities Association (SUMA) and the Minister of Government Relations.

“This will be a cost-benefit analysis of revenue sharing and what it means, and how it impacts our community and all communities across the province,” said Regina Mayor Michael Fougere.

READ MORE: Sask. government increasing municipal revenue sharing by $10M

“It’s important for SUMA to show what the real picture is. Downloading has a significant impact on us.”

Ward 8 Councillor Mike O’Donnell introduced the motion for the report during the 2020 budget. It was supported unanimously by council.

“I’m a little fed up we’re always told we have money,” said O’Donnell.

Regina receives about $42 million in revenue sharing, but O’Donnell said “simple math” shows “we’re now greater than 50 per cent of that money spoken for by downloads.”

READ MORE: Sask. government capping grants-in-lieu reduction at 30 per cent

He said it’s forcing municipal governments to raise taxes or cut services.

Fougere says their hands are tied with the Cities Act. He hopes the province is willing to amend the act which would allow Regina to increase their revenue as the city’s only source of revenue is through property taxes.

“While we’re happy with the transfers, there is downloading to the cities as well that we talked about… that actually affects our bottom line,” said Fougere. “So we struggle, and the taxes we do have don’t grow with the economy. It’s flat.”

READ MORE: Regina approves 2020 budget with 3.25% property tax increase

The City of Regina gets about $2 million more in revenue annually through property taxes but it’s not enough to keep up with the growing population.

“It just does not cover the cost of new fire trucks that we need, new buses that we need, more parks. It’s very difficult,” Fougere said. “Our reality is we’re hamstrung by the sources of money to supply these services.”

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
SUMASaskatchewan Urban Municipalities AssociationRevenue SharingGrants in LieuMinister of Government RelationsRegina Mayor Michael FougereWard 8 Councillor Mike O'Donnell
