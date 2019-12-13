Menu

Canada

Regina approves 2020 budget with 3.25 % property tax increase

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted December 13, 2019 5:05 pm
Regina Mayor Michael Fougere said this is the best budget they could have put forward in 2020.
Regina Mayor Michael Fougere said this is the best budget they could have put forward in 2020. Mickey Djuric / Global News

On Friday, Regina city councillors approved the city’s $472.2 million operating and capital budget for 2020 which will give a boost to infrastructure, recreation and culture.

Regina ratepayers will see an increase of 3.25 per cent on their property taxes for the year which translates to an extra $5.60 per month for every home assessed at $350,000.

“This is the best budget we could put forward for 2020,” Mayor Michael Fougere said.

READ MORE: Regina adding 2 more off-leash dog parks in 2020

Regina’s 2020 capital budget includes $12 million for the construction of outdoor pools, $41 million for roads, $10.5 million for city facilities and $8.8 million to complete the Waste Management Centre.

Other priorities include $96 million for the Regina Police Service, $44 million for Regina Fire and Protective Service and $40 million for transit services.

Another $1.3 million has been allocated for the redevelopment of the Regent Par 3 golf course and another $1 million for the Ring Road Railroad Relocation Project.

READ MORE: Regina’s Regent Par 3 golf course receives $2.7M in funding for new park

The city allocated $3 million for the establishment of an ongoing culture and recreation program. This money will be used to fund spray pads, accessible playground hubs, multi-use pathways, a public art program and renovations at the Globe Theatre.

Ward 2 Councillor Bob Hawkins called it the “best budget” he’s seen in seven years as a Regina councillor.

“[3.25 per cent] is the correct number. A number that is fair to everyone in the city and the lowest number in a decade that lets us get on with critical infrastructure pieces,” Hawkins said.

More to come…

operating budgetREGINA BUDGETProperty Tax Hikeregina budget 2020Regina City Councillorsmunicipality of reginaregina capital budget
