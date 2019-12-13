Regina approves 2020 budget with 3.25 % property tax increase

Send this page to someone via email

On Friday, Regina city councillors approved the city’s $472.2 million operating and capital budget for 2020 which will give a boost to infrastructure, recreation and culture.

Regina ratepayers will see an increase of 3.25 per cent on their property taxes for the year which translates to an extra $5.60 per month for every home assessed at $350,000.

“This is the best budget we could put forward for 2020,” Mayor Michael Fougere said.

Regina’s 2020 capital budget includes $12 million for the construction of outdoor pools, $41 million for roads, $10.5 million for city facilities and $8.8 million to complete the Waste Management Centre.

Other priorities include $96 million for the Regina Police Service, $44 million for Regina Fire and Protective Service and $40 million for transit services.

Story continues below advertisement

Another $1.3 million has been allocated for the redevelopment of the Regent Par 3 golf course and another $1 million for the Ring Road Railroad Relocation Project.

The city allocated $3 million for the establishment of an ongoing culture and recreation program. This money will be used to fund spray pads, accessible playground hubs, multi-use pathways, a public art program and renovations at the Globe Theatre.

Ward 2 Councillor Bob Hawkins called it the “best budget” he’s seen in seven years as a Regina councillor.

“[3.25 per cent] is the correct number. A number that is fair to everyone in the city and the lowest number in a decade that lets us get on with critical infrastructure pieces,” Hawkins said.

More to come…