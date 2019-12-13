Regina’s Regent Par 3 golf course receives $2.7M in funding for new park

Send this page to someone via email

Regina city councillors have approved $2.7 million in funding for a new recreational park for the community.

In June, council agreed to redevelop the former golf-course lands to include a multi-use sport field, spray pad, playground and multi-use pathways and picnic areas.

In addition to recreation, plans for the area include an off-leash dog park, a disc-golf course, a toboggan hill and a seasonal washroom facility.

Funds for the project will come out of federal gas tax funds provided to the city by Ottawa.

Around $1.3 million will be used for the redevelopment of the area in 2020, with the other $1.4 million used in 2021.

Mayor Michael Fougere said the area will be a safe and positive place for children to play.

Story continues below advertisement

“This community has been waiting a long time to have this park developed,” Fougere said.

“Kids in the area live in poverty, they need places in the area to stimulate, play and to be healthy. This provides all of that. We promised the community we’d move forward with this, let’s keep that promise.”