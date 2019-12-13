Menu

Politics

Regina’s Regent Par 3 golf course receives $2.7M in funding for new park

By Mickey Djuric Global News
Posted December 13, 2019 4:23 pm
Updated December 13, 2019 5:07 pm
Despite administrations recommendation to build a seniors assisted living complex, in June council heard from more than a dozen delegates who opposed that option and instead settled on a recreation-only option.
Derek Putz / Global News

Regina city councillors have approved $2.7 million in funding for a new recreational park for the community.

In June, council agreed to redevelop the former golf-course lands to include a multi-use sport field, spray pad, playground and multi-use pathways and picnic areas.

READ MORE: Regina’s Regent Par 3 golf course to be a recreational park for the community

In addition to recreation, plans for the area include an off-leash dog park, a disc-golf course, a toboggan hill and a seasonal washroom facility.

Funds for the project will come out of federal gas tax funds provided to the city by Ottawa.

Around $1.3 million will be used for the redevelopment of the area in 2020, with the other $1.4 million used in 2021.

READ MORE: Regina adding 2 more off-leash dog parks in 2020

Mayor Michael Fougere said the area will be a safe and positive place for children to play.

“This community has been waiting a long time to have this park developed,” Fougere said.

“Kids in the area live in poverty, they need places in the area to stimulate, play and to be healthy. This provides all of that. We promised the community we’d move forward with this, let’s keep that promise.”

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
City of ReginaRecreationGolf CourseCapital Budgetbudget 2020Federal Gas Taxregina budget 2020Regent Par 3 golf courseRegina City Councillors
