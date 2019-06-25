Regina’s Regent Par 3 golf course to be a recreational park for the community

Regina city council decided that the future of Regent Park Par 3 Golf Course will not include housing, after several members of the community armed with signs spoke out against development on the 1.3 hectares of land at Monday night’s meeting.

Council had four options on the table which included building townhouses, a seniors care centre, a recreation-only option and a combination of all three. Despite administration’s recommendation to build a seniors’ assisted living complex, council heard from more than a dozen delegates who opposed that option.

Community member Nelson Bryska presented a fifth design concept during the meeting, which would preserve the green space as is and include an off-leash dog park.

READ MORE: Regina city council approves report looking at restricting use of single-use plastics

“I think this is the opportunity for the city to provide some equal opportunities for people in [different] areas,” Bryska said. “It provides for recreational opportunities for everyone, not just for a select few.”

In the end, council voted to keep the park for recreational use only, after councillor Sharron Bryce put forth an amendment.

“[The delegates] made their voices heard, no question about that,” mayor Michael Fougere said. “This has been a long time coming. It’s been about 10 years of discussion about what we’re going to do with the space.”

WATCH: (March 26, 2019) Economic Development Regina forecasts optimism in 2019 outlook

Many applauded the decision, saying there’s a limited amount of green space in south Coronation Park and surrounding area and this will add to the quality of life for residents.

“It’s a big deal and it means that people will be able to come across from North Central and utilize a space that we’ve all been closed off to,” community member Nicole Bryksa said.

READ MORE: Regina city council postpones zoning changes to digest public comments

Plans for the park also include seasonal washrooms, disc golf, a toboggan hill and off-leash dog parks — something Connie Buchan, chairperson of the Off-Leash Dog Park User Group, has long pushed for.

“This is more than just a dog park. This is something that’s inclusive and really incorporates all types of families, all types of dogs,” Buchan said.

“Regina has been sorely lacking for dog parks in comparison particularly to cities their size for a long time and council wants to correct that, I believe.”

For now, the city is tasked with financing the plan, which will be included in the 2020 budget.