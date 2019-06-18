Regina city council postpones zoning changes to digest public comments

Gym owners and their customers will have to wait another night to find out the future of what kind of facilities are allowed in Regina’s industrial zones.

A decision was expected on Monday, but after hearing dozens of delegations and receiving over 150 written submissions, city council adjourned their special zoning bylaw meeting to Tuesday.

The issue with the most public feedback, whether or not gyms, recreation facilities, martial arts studies and other fitness centers will be allowed in areas zoned for industrial use.

Among the delegates speaking in favour of keeping gyms and fitness facilities permitted in industrial zones was Jordan Mackay, owner of the Regina Climbing Centre.

He described learning about the new rules as being like “a kick in the teeth” and said the city wasn’t supporting businesses like his.

“I find it interesting that Dream and Harvard are in favour of commercial, mixed-use,” MacKay said.

“I felt I had a receptive audience with both Dream and Harvard, however the spaces that they had available wouldn’t fit what it was that we needed to do, and our business plan wouldn’t work in mixed-use commercial spaces,” MacKay said.

READ MORE: Proposed city bylaw could limit gyms, rec facilities in Warehouse District

MacKay estimated setting up in a mixed-use commercial area would likely triple his rent.

Leya Moore, one of five co-owners of Crossfit Iron Society, was in a similar boat as MacKay when they were looking for a location.

“We had thought potentially commercial could be an option, we know a lot of gyms are not in those areas, turns out it’s for really good reason,” Moore said.

“There were very few spaces that could work for our set-up, also the lease rates were just astronomical. It would take forever to ever see black if we survived.”

Crossfit Iron Society set up near the Co-op Refinery. Moore said about 30 per cent of their clients work at the refinery, and have brought their partners and friends to the gym after joining.

READ MORE: 100s of written submissions given to City of Regina opposing proposed gym rules

The original proposed bylaw would not have allowed new facilities or expansion of existing ones. Following public opposition, city administration put forward a pitch for discretionary approval of new fitness centres in these areas.

This still did not sit well with delegates.

“We don’t know the parameters, we don’t know what the expectations are going to be which puts a lot of potential fiscal pressures and planning pressures on any of us that are looking at opening a new organization or expanding and existing one,” Larry Caderma, co-owner of Queen City Cheerleading and Indigenous Cheer Excellence said.

Following the large number of delegations, city council voted to adjourn the meeting until Tuesday at 4 p.m. and take the night to think about the submissions.

Duplex and signs

At the Tuesday meeting, council will also vote on changes to the sign bylaw.

The portable sign industry has said proposed rules would limit where they are able to put up their signs, limiting advertising opportunities for small businesses.

The third issue delegates presented on involved changes to zoning rules for residential neighbourhoods.

A couple of residents and community associations spoke against planned rules that would allow for multi-family dwellings, like duplexes, in areas where only single-family homes were allowed.

Presenters felt this change was poorly communicated, should not be included in the overall zoning bylaw, and needs more time to gather public feedback.

“What we’re hearing if people would like to see the neighbourhood plan done first that really speaks to the uniqueness of a particular neighbourhood and then have the overlay of the bylaw on top of that,” Fougere said.

“So the process is a bit backwards and makes the process a bit cumbersome, so some of the questions are why not do it the other way first.”

The in progress zoning bylaw review was always set to come after the passage of the city’s Official Community Plan.

Fougere said in a perfect world, neighbourhood plans would already be in place but it would take years to finish that work for all of Regina.